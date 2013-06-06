MA Governor Got Drunk After Manhunt

CHEAT SHEET
Many Bostonians celebrated the capture of Boston bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev by raising a glass. That includes Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick. Patrick says he got “quite drunk” when the manhunt for Tsarnaev was finally over, traveling to his rural home in the Berkshires and dining alone with a book. He wanted to be “as far away as I can” from people, he says. The waitress kept serving celebratory drinks—hence he got “quite drunk”—and he realized at the end of the meal that he didn’t have any money with him. He returned later to pay his tab.