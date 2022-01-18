Mac Miller’s Family Tears Into New ‘Exploitative’ Biography About Late Rapper
'PAINFULLY DISRESPECTFUL'
The family of Mac Miller has issued a fresh attack against a new biography about the late rapper, calling the decision to release the book a day before what would have been Miller’s 30th birthday “painfully disrespectful and an exploitative marketing tactic.”
Released on Tuesday, Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller takes a fresh look at the Pittsburgh-born rapper’s life, music and struggles with substance abuse, which ultimately led to a fatal accidental drug overdose in Sept. 2018. At the time the book was announced for pre-order in May of 2021, Miller’s family tore into the publisher and author Paul Cantor, noting their extreme “discomfort” with the project. In a statement given to The Daily Beast, Miller’s family reiterated that the book was “unequivocally not authorized or supported” by them.
“The estate declined to participate when first approached, adamantly requested that author and publisher discontinue the creation of the book and had no involvement in the author’s research,” they said.