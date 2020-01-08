Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album ‘Circles’ to Be Released Next Week
Circles, a new album from the late rapper Mac Miller, is set to be released on Jan. 17. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Miller’s family announced the posthumous album, which they described as a “companion” to his 2018 record titled Swimming. “At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, complementing a circle—Swimming in Circles was the concept,” his family wrote, adding that Miller had been working with musician, songwriter, and producer Jon Brion. Brion dedicated himself to finishing Circles “based on his time and conversations with Malcom,” the statement read.
Miller died on Sept. 7, 2018, in his Los Angeles home from an accidental drug overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol, according to Los Angeles medical examiners. The statement continued, “This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it.” His family said that the post will be the only one on any of his channels and that information about Circles, his charity, and Miller can be found at the @92tilinfinity Instagram page.