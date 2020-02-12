Macaulay Culkin: Michael Jackson ‘Never Did Anything’ to Me
Actor Macaulay Culkin sought to end long-running speculation about his ties to singer Michael Jackson in an Esquire interview on Tuesday, telling the magazine Jackson “never did anything” to him despite Culkin spending time at the singer's home when he was young. “I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flash point in time, I’d have no reason to hold anything back. The guy has passed on,” he said. “If anything—I’m not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that, but right now is a good time to speak up. And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything.” The assertion from the Home Alone actor comes after Jackson faced allegations of child sex abuse for years, culminating in the premiere of the Leaving Neverland documentary—which outlined abuse claims against Jackson.