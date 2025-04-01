Macaulay Culkin: My Father ‘Hated’ Me for Getting Famous

Authorities in Costa Rica are investigating whether former Yankees star Brett Gardner’s 14-year-old son Miller died of carbon monoxide poisoning after tests found the gas in the room where the family was staying. A hazardous atmospheres team found high levels of the poisonous substance, a spokesperson for the Judicial Investigation Agency said Monday. Miller died on the morning of March 21 at a luxury resort he was visiting with his parents and older brother. Their room was adjacent to a room that held specialized machinery, leading investigators to wonder if carbon monoxide contamination had occurred. The results of the forensic toxicology tests are still pending. Previously, investigators ruled out asphyxiation—or choking—as the cause of death. The whole family had come down with food poisoning the night before, and investigators thought the teen might have gotten sick and choked in his sleep. On Monday, his family penned a heartbreaking tribute to Miller, saying they would “miss his smile that brought joy to all.”
