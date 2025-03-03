U.S. News

Macaulay Culkin Reveals His Reaction to Brother Kieran Culkin’s Oscar Win

‘I Cried’

The “Home Alone” star said he cried at brother Kieran Culkin’s Oscar win—but he saw it coming.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Macaulay Culkin and Kieran Culkin.
The Daily Beast/Getty
Erkki Forster

Erkki Forster

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Politics‘Putin Is on the Inside’: Shock as U.S. Caves to Russia in Cybersecurity Fight
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsIvanka Trump Shares X-Ray of Mysterious Foot Injury
Janna Brancolini
MediaRubio Melts Down on Air Over Accusation U.S. Is ‘Placating Putin’
Maurício Alencar
TrumplandGOP Senator Calls Audience ‘Rude’ and Flees Town Hall After DOGE Grilling
Leigh Kimmins
TrumplandDOGE Tries to Do Math Again and Makes $86B Mistake
Josh Fiallo