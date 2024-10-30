Machete-Wielding Teen Accused of Threatening Florida Voters

Cheat Sheet
Women Booted From British Airways Plane After MAGA Hat Brawl
CODE RED
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Updated 10.30.24 6:57AM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 5:56AM EDT 
Two women were removed from a British Airways flight after a fight about a MAGA hat, according to a report.
Divisions over the presidential election are apparently going international. Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Two women were removed from a British Airways plane in the U.K. after getting into a fight triggered by a red Make America Great Again cap, according to a report. The confrontation Monday began in Terminal 5 at London’s Heathrow Airport when one of the women demanded that the other remove the hat, The Sun reports. When the Donald Trump supporter refused, “punches were exchanged” in the terminal, according to the tabloid. The clash then continued when the women boarded the plane to Austin, Texas, with the couple allegedly confronting one another in the cabin. The captain requested assistance and police removed the pair from the jet—both accused each other of affray but neither was arrested. Both passengers were American, according to The Sun, with police confirming that one was in her 60s while the other was in her 40s. “Airline crew could not run the risk of a full scale punch-up at 30,000ft,” a Heathrow source told the tabloid, adding that the flight—which was reportedly delayed for two hours—was the first that airline officials could remember being held up “due to a passenger’s baseball cap.” British Airways says it apologized to affected customers.

2
Trump Rage-Posts Through Night After Harris’ Massive D.C. Rally
'WHERE ARE THE JOBS?'
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.30.24 11:55AM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 11:54AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Donald Trump appears to be working through his crowd envy with a tried-and-true method: rage posting to Truth Social. After Vice President Kamala Harris drew 75,000 people to a rally at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., the former president fired off a series of angry late-night missives. “Kamala’s speech was terrible, full of lies and nothing new,” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social in the middle of the night. “Where are the jobs? There are none!” Two hours later, he followed up with, “Pennsylvania is cheating, and getting caught, at large scale levels rarely seen before. REPORT CHEATING TO AUTHORITIES. Law enforcement must act, NOW!” The post was apparently in response to false reports that Pennsylvania officials had sent early voters home without ballots. Trump has a tendency to lash out on Truth Social when he’s upset, and although he claims nobody draws crowds like he does, the size of Harris’ rallies has been a sore spot throughout the campaign. A Harvard analysis found that Harris rallies draw, on average, twice as many attendees as Trump’s. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department expected about 20,000 people to show up to Harris’s D.C. rally—roughly the same number that packed Madison Square Garden for Trump on Sunday. In fact, the vice president’s event ballooned to more than 52,000 people, causing overflow on the Washington Mall, before ultimately reach 75,000, a campaign official said.

3
Diddy’s Sons Try to Brawl Ray J in Defense of Their Dad
DADDY ISSUES
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.30.24 11:30AM EDT 
(L-R) Justin Dior Combs, Christian Casey Combs, Quincy Taylor Brown, Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs and Jessie James Combs attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
(L-R) Justin Dior Combs, Christian Casey Combs, Quincy Taylor Brown, Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs and Jessie James Combs attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording A

Diddy’s sons were gearing up for a fist-fight with Ray J before Chris Brown stepped in, TMZ reported. Three of Diddy’s sons, Christian, Quincy and Justin, confronted Ray J at a Halloween party in L.A. over comments Ray J made about their father. Diddy has been accused of sex trafficking and sexual assault. While Ray J was leaving the party, he was approached by the brothers, who “made it clear they wanted to fight,” sources told TMZ. Then an unlikely hero stepped in: Chris Brown, who was watching from his car, swooped in and diffused the situation. There were no injuries reported. Publicly, Ray J has spoken about Diddy diplomatically. “We’ve all been around him, at least in my era, and have looked up to him,” Ray J said on Cuomo following Diddy’s arrest. “And this situation is super unfortunate, but it’s important to learn a lesson right right now and ensure the next generation understands how to move differently with transparency and integrity.”

4
Daily Beast’s Tim Teeman Nominated for 10 Los Angeles Press Club Awards
SWAG OF NOMINATIONS
Mathew Murphy 

Senior News Editor

Published 10.30.24 12:10PM EDT 
Tim Teeman
Tim Teeman Juan Bastos

Tim Teeman, Daily Beast senior editor and writer, has been nominated in 10 categories of the Los Angeles Press Club’s 17th National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, which will be held in L.A. on Dec. 1. In addition to being nominated as Online Journalist of the Year and Columnist of the Year, Teeman has also been acknowledged in the following categories; Celebrity News (Real Housewives Creator: How to Make the Supreme Court Spouses Reality TV Stars), Personality Profile-TV (Christine Lahti on Family Trauma, Fighting Trump, and How Feminism Saved Her), Personality Profile-Theater (How Gavin Creel Survived Broadway—and Made His Own Musical), Diversity in the Music/Performing Arts Industry (Kara Young on ‘Purlie Victorious,’ Tony Awards, and Diversity on Broadway), Theater Feature (They Met on ‘Succession.’ Now They’re in New York’s Buzziest Play), Music Feature (How Mariah Hanson Created the Dinah, the Wild Music Party for Queer Women), Entertainment Feature (How Mariah Hanson Created the Dinah, the Wild Music Party for Queer Women) and Celebrity Feature (Sister Helen Prejean: ‘I Came Alive on Death Row’).

5
GOP Rep Admits He Can’t Vote in His Own Reelection Race
‘WTAF’
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Updated 10.30.24 12:30PM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 12:26PM EDT 
U.S. Rep Nick LaLota of New York’s 1st congressional district.
U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) revealed that he can’t vote in his reelection campaign because he doesn’t live in his district. ELIZABETH FRANTZ/REUTERS

A GOP representative is running for reelection in a New York district where he doesn’t actually live. Republican incumbent Nicholas LaLota is hoping to retain his 1st congressional district seat against Democratic challenger John Avlon, author of the 2021 book Lincoln and the Fight for Peace and former editor-in-chief of the Daily Beast. The results of the election could shift the balance of power between Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives, reported CBS News. However, only one of the candidates will be able to cast a vote for themselves. “No, I can’t vote in this election,” said LaLota in a video taken at a candidate forum in early October. “But 170,000 people voted for me two years ago.” Avlon pounced on the admission and called it “unusual.” He added, “I live in Sag Harbor, that’s my home, and I’ve been a part of that community for well over a decade.” Responses to Avlon’s admission have ranged from outrage to disbelief. Yet one social media user on X perhaps said it best, “SERIOUSLY??!!”

6
Kamala Harris’ D.C. Crowd Dwarfs What Trump Had on Jan. 6
TRIGGERED?
William Vaillancourt
Published 10.29.24 9:24PM EDT 
Vice President Kamala Harris
Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves from the stage during a rally on the National Mall, one week before the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, U.S., October 29, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Vice President Kamala Harris' address at the Ellipse Tuesday night in Washington, D.C.—the site of Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” speech on Jan. 6, 2021—had tens of thousands more attendees. While the Metropolitan Police Department originally expected 20,000 to be present, that number quickly ballooned to more than 52,000, causing overflow on the Washington Mall. Ultimately, more than 75,000 attended, a Harris campaign official told the Daily Beast. The VP’s team has long ribbed Trump over his fixation on the size of the crowds he attracts. The former president, who has falsely accused some of Harris' supporters of being generated by artificial intelligence, drew around 53,000 supporters on Jan. 6, when he refused to concede the election he lost. And while Harris was delivering her address in the capital, Trump was in Pennsylvania insisting that she “can’t get anybody” to show up to her campaign events.

7
Machete-Wielding Teen Accused of Threatening Florida Voters
KNIVES OUT
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Updated 10.30.24 11:32AM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 11:30AM EDT 
Caleb James Williams, 18, was taken into custody in Neptune Beach on Oct. 30 for threatening voters with a machete.
Caleb James Williams, 18, was taken into custody in Neptune Beach on charges of aggravated assault and improper exhibition of a weapon for reportedly menacing two women, ages 71 and 54, with an 18-inch blade. Neptune Beach Police Department/Facebook

Police in Florida on Tuesday arrested a machete-wielding teenager, who was part of a group of adolescents allegedly intimidating Democratic voters at a polling station. Caleb James Williams, 18, was taken into custody in Neptune Beach on charges of aggravated assault and improper exhibition of a weapon for reportedly menacing two women, ages 71 and 54, with an 18-inch blade. According to the Neptune Beach Police Chief Michael J. Key Jr., officers arrived at the polling location and found a group seven juveniles and one adult in the library‘s parking lot with Donald Trump campaign paraphernalia. “The investigation revealed that the group arrived to protest and antagonize the opposing political side,” he said. The group, Key continued, approached pro-Kamala Harris sign-wavers and, after an argument began, Williams “brandished a machete in an aggressive, threatening posture over his head.” While the agency claimed it does not plan to arrest the other group members, Key slammed Williams’ behavior as going “way beyond expressing freedom of speech.” The local Democratic party said it was “deeply concerned” by Tuesday’s events, but commended law enforcement’s swift response. Despite the machete incident, police say that the polling station and other sites in the county are safe for voters.

8
JD Vance Offended by Biden a Day After Complaining About Americans Getting Offended
‘DISGUSTING’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.30.24 11:21AM EDT 
JD Vance.
JD Vance seems to be singing a different tune a day after he complained that Americans need to “stop getting so offended at every little thing.” Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Little more than a day after he failed to condemn comedian Tony Hinchcliffe calling Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage” during a Donald Trump rally, instead grumbling that Americans need to “stop getting so offended at every little thing,” JD Vance seems to be singing a different tune when it comes to comments made by Joe Biden. In a Zoom call with a Latino voter outreach group Tuesday, Biden slammed Trump over Hinchcliffe’s racist remark at his rally. “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters—his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American,” Biden said. “It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.” The apparent dig at the former president’s followers triggered uproar from Republicans, including the Republican vice-presidential nominee, who wrote in an X post, “This is disgusting. Kamala Harris and her boss Joe Biden are attacking half of the country. There’s no excuse for this. I hope Americans reject it.” Later, Biden would clarify in an X post that he meant to call the “hateful rhetoric,” rather than the supporters themselves, “garbage.”

9
NYC Woman Found Murdered at Hamptons Luxury Spa
TRAGIC
Janna Brancolini
Published 10.30.24 10:58AM EDT 
James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images
A staff member discovered the body of Sabinas Rosas, 33, in her room at the upscale Shou Sugi Ban House. James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images

A 33-year-old Brooklyn artist was found murdered in her room at a luxury spa in the Hamptons, Good Morning America reported. On Monday afternoon, a staff member at Shou Sugi Ban House found the bloodied body of Sabina Rosas. Rosas and a man checked in together at the 5-acre wellness resort, which is popular with celebrities, but the man checked out alone on Monday morning, GMA reported. ABC News reported later Wednesday morning that a suspect in Rosas’ murder, Thomas Gannon, 56, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. He was thought to be her boyfriend, according to ABC. Residents were shocked to learn of the brutal crime in the usually quiet area, they said. Shou Sugi Ban House said its staff was cooperating with investigators. Rosas was a “beloved daughter, sister, fiancée and friend,” her family told NBC News. “As the eldest of three daughters, Sabina brought excitement, adventure, joy and love to our family.”

10
Trump: Racist Comedian ‘Probably’ Shouldn’t Have Been at MSG Rally
REMORSE?
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 10.29.24 11:46PM EDT 
Donald Trump on Sean Hannity.
Donald Trump on Sean Hannity. Fox News

Donald Trump made his most pointed comments yet about comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who caused controversy after unleashing a series of racist jokes at the former president’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday night. In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News that aired Tuesday night, Trump was asked directly about the situation, claiming he has “no idea” who Hinchcliffe is and that he “never saw him, never heard of him and don‘t wanna hear of him.” Trump added that while he doesn‘t think the comments were “a big deal,” he “probably shouldn’t have been there.” Trump continued: “They put a comedian in, which everybody does, you throw comedians in, you don‘t vet them and go crazy, it’s nobody’s fault, but somebody said some bad things.” Trump then blamed critics for taking “somebody that has nothing to do with the party, nothing to do with us—said something—and they try and make a big deal. But I don‘t know who it is, I don’t even know who put him in and I can’t imagine it’s a big deal." Trump also repeated claims he made earlier in the day, saying: “Puerto Ricans love me.” When asked directly if Trump wished Hinchcliffe was never there, he said: “Yeah, I mean I don’t know if it’s a big deal or not, but I don’t want anybody making nasty or stupid jokes. Probably he shouldn’t have been there.”

