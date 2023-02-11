Machine Gun Kelly Tells Instagram He Was Electrocuted on Stage

Read it at TMZ
Machine Gun Kelly got quite the shock last night when he was unexpectedly electrocuted on stage during a Super Bowl concert in Phoenix, Arizona, according to an Instagram story post. The singer didn’t report any injuries and appeared unbothered during the performance — however, audience members definitely caught on once his hair started standing up during one of his songs. TMZ suspects it was merely a stage prank meant to bring some further excitement to the Coors Light Bird's Nest festival.