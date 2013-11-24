Macklemore Quotes MLK at AMAs

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis accepted the Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album award with a plea for tolerance at Sunday night's American Music Awards. "Due to the fact that we are in Florida tonight accepting this award I want to acknowledge Trayvon Martin and the hundreds and hundreds of kids each year that are dying due to racial profiling and the violence that follows it," Ben Haggerty said, streamed in from a tour stop in Miami. "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." Also taking home awards was Rihanna for the Icon Award; Ariana Grande for New Artist of the Year; and Imagine Dragons for Alternative Artist. Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, and One Direction performed.