Macklemore: Sorry for Jewish Costume

After an initial non-apology for dressing in a hooked nose, wig, and beard that bore a striking resemblance to evil caricatures of Jews, rapper Macklemore said he’s sorry. The artist dressed in the costume during a performance Saturday night. On Monday night, he took to Tumblr to explain that “the costume could, within a context of stereotyping, be ascribed to a Jewish caricature.” But the “Same Love” singer defended himself by so kindly reminding us, “my body of work and the causes for which I’ve supported speak for themselves.” Also, he initially spelled “Anti-Semitic” wrong, so you know he put a lot of thought into it.