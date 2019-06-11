Macron Will Send New ‘Friendship Tree’ to Trump After Original Gift Dies

Several days after its death, the symbolic “friendship tree” planted by President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron may get a second chance at life.

Macron told the media on Tuesday that he will send another tree to Trump, insisting the death “is not a tragedy.” The tree’s expiration was heavily scrutinized, with many comparing its death to the strained relations between the two world leaders. But Macron downplayed any parallels to the transatlantic relations, urging people to “not see symbols where there are none.”

The oak tree was taken from a former battleground in France where nearly 2,000 American soldiers died during World War I. Macron said the oak did not survive after it was put into quarantine for sanitary reasons, Reuters reported. “I’ll send another oak because I think the U.S. Marines and the friendship for freedom between our peoples is well worth it,” said Macron.