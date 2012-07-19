‘Mad Men,’ ‘American Story’ Lead Emmy Nods

CHEAT SHEET
Kerry Washington and Jimmy Kimmel (clad in button-down P.J.'s) joined the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences chairman at 5 a.m. Thursday to announce the nominees for this year's Emmy Awards. Mad Men and American Horror Story led the nominations with 17 each. Among the other shows nominated for their excellence were Breaking Bad, Homeland, Girls, and Veep. Newbie Lena Dunham was nominated along with Edie Falco for Nurse Jackie, and Amy Poehler for Parks and Recreation. Not only did reality TV get some attention this year, with nominations for So You Think You Can Dance and The Amazing Race, among others, but reality-TV hosts like American Idol's Ryan Seacrest and Tom Bergeron of Dancing With the Stars also received nods.