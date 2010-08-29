Mad Men, Modern Family Top Emmys

Television’s most-glamorous night has wrapped in Los Angeles, with its share of predictable winners (Jane Lynch for Glee) and surprising upsets (Bravo's Top Chef, which upset perennial favorite Amazing Race in the reality category). A flustered Edie Falco picked up an award for lead actress in a comedy for her role on Nurse Jackie, calling her win “the most ridiculous thing that has ever happened in the history of this award show.” In the drama categories, Bryan Cranston was “humbled and amazed” to pick up his third consecutive emmy for Breaking Bad (his costar Aaron Paul also won), but Mad Men trumped the AMC show for Best Drama. For dramatic actress, The Closer’s Kyra Sedgwick finally nabbed an award after five nominations and thanked her “one and only love, Kev.” (That’d be Kevin Bacon.) Jon Stewart's Daily Show trumped Conan O'Brien's Tonight Show, taking home its eighth consecutive trophy for best variety show. Veteran Al Pacino won for his role in the HBO Kevorkian film You Don't Know Jack, Temple Grandin swept several TV movie categories, and Tom Hanks took the stage to accept the Best Miniseries award for The Pacific. Modern Family topped the list for Best Comedy, beating out the season's other breakout hit, Glee.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10