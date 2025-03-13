Media

Jim Cramer: Stock Market ‘Screaming’ at Trump Over His Tariffs

RED LIGHTS FLASHING

“The president should not ignore that scream, because that’s how you end up in a recession,” the “Mad Money” host warned.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
OpinionThe Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
TrumplandRFK Jr.: It Would Be Better if ‘Everybody Got Measles’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. NewsTrump Has Harsh Response to Federal Workers Losing Jobs
Erkki Forster
U.S. NewsMusk Literally Gave Trump a Script for Desperate ‘Tesla Ad’
Erkki Forster
PoliticsJD Vance Breaks Silence on Cousin Who Flamed Him Over Zelensky Meeting
Yasmeen Hamadeh