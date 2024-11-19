Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Soon, many of us will be gathered around tables, feasting on casseroles, pies, cranberries, Parker House rolls, savory gravy, and, of course, tender turkeys. This hearty holiday bird has become a symbol of Thanksgiving, so it’s natural to stress about perfecting this holiday main course. No turkey feast is complete without the right tools and tableware, and this year, Made In has us covered with a complete Thanksgiving set that checks off every box.

Made In’s Ultimate Thanksgiving Set belongs in any kitchen—whether you’re hosting your first holiday feast and feeling overwhelmed or are a seasoned chef with years of Turkey Day hosting experience under your belt.

Made In Ultimate Thanksgiving Set Down From $537 The discounted bundle, $399, includes a three-ply stainless-clad roasting pan and rack, a sprawling, sturdy, sloped-edge ceramic serving platter, and a sharp carving knife and fork, so slicing and plating is a breeze. Buy At Made In Cookware $ 400 Free Shipping

The real standout in this essential bundle is unquestionably the Stainless Clad Roasting Pan , which can cook a hearty bird—up to 24 pounds—and withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees. The culinary-focused design with three-ply construction and high walls keeps your poultry roasting at a consistent, reliable temperature so you don’t delay hungry guests or, worse, undercook the main course.

If you’ve been relying on a dull chef’s knife to slice up your turkey in years past, you’ll notice a world of difference when you upgrade to the 9-inch Carving Knife included in the bang-for-your-buck bundle. Used with the steady carving fork, the sharp carving knife is perfect for efficient slicing and navigating around tough bones, producing tender, evenly proportioned cuts that your guests will gobble up.

If you’re in full holiday prep mode for Thanksgiving (and the rest of the holiday season), menu planning and all, don’t miss the opportunity to serve the finest feast with the finest tools, and make this holiday season one to remember with Made In’s Ultimate Thanksgiving Set .

