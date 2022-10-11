Madeleine McCann Suspect Faces New Sex Crime Charges in Germany
The key suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been charged in Germany with several counts of sexual assault and child sexual abuse related to alleged crimes in Portugal. Christian Brueckner, a 45-year-old convicted sex offender who is currently serving a seven year sentence for rape in Portugal, is the man investigators believe kidnapped and killed then-3-year-old McCann in 2007. He now faces three counts of rape and two counts of child sexual abuse from between 2000 and 2017, unrelated to McCann’s case. Authorities are claiming he recorded the alleged crimes. Earlier this year, Brueckner was officially declared a suspect in McCann’s disappearance after authorities initially suspected him in 2020. The investigation will continue unchanged by these additional developments, the prosecutor’s office said.