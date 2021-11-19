Madewell's Early Black Friday Sale Is the Perfect Excuse to Revamp Your Denim Lineup

Looking to refurbish your denim drawer? You’re in luck. When it comes to Black Friday fashion deals, jeans are one of the top items worth shopping for, and this year, Madewell’s sales are too good to pass up.

From now through Sunday, November 28, Madewell’s marking down tons of best-selling and top-rated styles for men and women by 30 percent when you use the promo code OHJOY at checkout. So if you’re looking to buy some new denim, gift denim, or are on the hunt for tops, tees, bags, or shoes to pair with denim, now’s the time to press “add to cart” and save. The question is, where to start?

Madewell’s best known for its insanely flattering jeans. For their jeans, Madewell uses an innovative stretch technology for the ultimate fit and offers denim in every cut you can think of, including 90s-inspired jeans, straight-leg, skinny, curvy, and demi-boot. Every pair’s exceptional (and Madewell has the loyal fan-base to prove it), but as far as must-haves to proritize, you’ll want to bookmark the Perfect Vintage Jean. It’s a high-rise pair with tapered legs that passes as a mom jean, but a mom jean with style and a supreme, butt-lifting fit.

Outside of their sizable denim discounts, some other best-sellers worth the browse include the Somervell Modern Cable Turtleneck Sweater, Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag, and Estate Cocoon Coat in Insuluxe Fabric, to name a few. Scroll through below to check out a few of other favorites on sale this weekend.

Shop Madewell's Women's Black Friday Sale Use code OHJOY at Checkout for 30% off This sitewide sale is not only the perfect opportunity to refresh your denim collection just in time for 2022, but it's also a great time to score some solid deals on chic holiday pieces too. I'm obsessed with the best-selling Embroidered Corduroy Button-Front Mini Dress (was $148, now $103.60) and the Sweatshirt Puffer Jacket (was $178, now $124.60). Shop at Madewell $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.