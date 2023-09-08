Madison Keys Gives Heartbreaking Press Conference After U.S. Open Loss
AGONY IN FLUSHING
Hopes for an all-American U.S. Open final were shattered after No. 17 seed Madison Keys suffered a heartbreaking loss to No. 2-ranked Aryna Sablaenka on Thursday night. Sabalenka will move on to challenge Coco Gauff for the Grand Slam title. In her postgame press conference, Keys was in tears, saying, “I think everyone at the start of the tournament would be really, really excited to be in the semis. Right now, it sucks.” She dominated the first set, 6-0, before the tide turned and she narrowly lost the next two sets in tiebreakers, 6-7 (7-1) and 6-7 (10-5). The second set was especially difficult to stomach as Keys led 5-3 and was serving in the final game to win the match. Keys later reflected on her overall tournament, promising to take the positives out of her performance. Despite many of her fans feeling upset, she attempted to reassure them and stated, “There’s a lot to be proud of, and there’s still a lot of tennis to be played this season.”