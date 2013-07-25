Madison Sq. Garden Gets Lease Limit

CHEAT SHEET
After a City Council vote yesterday, Madison Square Garden has been given 10 years to live. After that, the Knicks and Rangers will have to find a new residence. The vote went 47–1 to limit the arena’s presence, which occurred because of ongoing plans to renovate Penn Station. Mayoral candidate Christine Quinn has been at the forefront of the push, and wrote in a letter last month that the arena must be moved to a different location in order to stimulate development of a new station and the neighborhood. Madison Square Garden opened in 1968. The Brooklyn Nets just opened the Barclays Center this past season, but they probably wouldn’t be too keen on sharing, given a growing rivalry between the city’s two NBA teams.