Madison Square Garden Schedules First Post-COVID Music Concert
New York City’s Madison Square Garden will host its first post-COVID music concert later this month, with the Foo Fighters set to rock out in front of a vaccinated crowd, Rolling Stone reports. The concert will be at full capacity for vaccinated people only and tickets will be available from Friday. Children under 16 who are not vaccinated must show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test, according to Madison Square Garden’s FAQ page. The June 20 concert will be the Foo Fighters’ first live performance in 460 days. “We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” reads a statement from band leader Dave Grohl. “Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard.”