‘Madly in Love’ Olivia Nuzzi Had ‘Incredible’ FaceTime Sex With RFK Jr: Report

New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi and Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s forbidden love has been chronicled in a new report that reveals even more dirty details of their dalliances.

The Page Six report, which cites only anonymous sources, claimed Friday the 31-year-old Nuzzi fell “madly in love” with the Kennedy scion, 70, after he “love bombed” her and sparked a virtual relationship during his campaign.

The two reportedly exchanged “I love yous” and had an affair that lasted nearly a year, complete with the duo having “incredible” FaceTime sex and speaking on “long calls.” The report also alleged that Nuzzi and Kennedy shared “endless texts” with each other.

Those are the latest seedy details to emerge about Nuzzi and Kennedy’s supposed relationship, which Page Six reports kicked off as Nuzzi worked on a profile of the failed presidential candidate for New York.

Nuzzi, who was engaged to Politico’s Ryan Lizza at the time, traveled to Los Angeles to interview Kennedy during a hike together in October 2023. It was on that hike when Kennedy, a married man of 10 years to the actress Cheryl Hines, reportedly made his first pass at Nuzzi and grabbed her arm “as a romantic overture.”

Page Six reported that Nuzzi and Kennedy’s relationship heated up after the journalist contacted Kennedy with follow-up questions as she penned her profile. The relationship reportedly remained under wraps for months, but word of it had reached Lizza by August.

Vanity Fair reported that Lizza had a “heated” call with Kennedy over the alleged affair upon learning of it. It remains unclear how Lizza caught wind of the reported fling, but the Daily Beast exclusively revealed this week that Kennedy had been bragging about receiving nude photos of Nuzzi.

Kennedy has denied the affair entirely. Nuzzi, meanwhile, conceded in a statement to the Daily Beast that the relationship was real and crossed journalistic red lines despite it not being physical.

New York said in a statement that it’d launched a review of Nuzzi’s work after her RFK profile and found her writing included no bias in Kennedy’s favor. She’s been placed on leave at the magazine while her former fiancé has publicly recused himself from coverage of Kennedy.

While the commentary apparently didn’t make it into her articles, Nuzzi did take to social media to comment about Kennedy multiple times this year. That included comments about his attempts to get Secret Service protection and to call the presidential race a “three-man race” in March.

Neither Nuzzi nor representatives for Kennedy responded to questions about Page Six’s report sent by the Daily Beast.

Kennedy has released a single statement on the alleged affair, with a campaign spokesperson writing that he “only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece.”