Madoff Daughter-in-Law Shops Memoir

Bernie Madoff’s daughter-in-law Stephanie, whose husband Mark committed suicide in December 2010, has been secretly shopping around a memoir. Stephanie, who changed her surname to Morgan to distance herself from the scandal, has reportedly told publishers she wants to tell the story of a “strong-minded woman overcoming tragedy and moving ahead with life.” She also reportedly told publishers that she has a couple of letters from her father-in-law. Some family members said she denied she’s writing a book, but others are worried about the fallout from any more “trash talk” from inside the family. Another family member said, “I don’t think she has enough inside information or smarts to tease out anything readable.”