Madoff: I’m Happier in Jail

Read it at ABC News
Madoff family secrets are rolling out this week in a series of exposing interviews. After spending two hours in prison with Bernie Madoff, Barbara Walters told Good Morning America that the disgraced financier is content to know he will die in prison. The Ponzi villain apparently knows that he’s safer in the clink than he would be outside. However, Walters added, “he knows that he ruined his family … he has horrible nightmares.” This interview came after Ruth Madoff’s shocking revelation on this Sunday’s 60 Minutes that the couple tried to kill themselves on Christmas Eve 2008 after her husband’s scheme was exposed.