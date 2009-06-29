Bernard Madoff’s day of reckoning his finally arrived: The architect of a $65 billion Ponzi scheme will receive his prison sentence on Monday. Prosecutors are pushing for a 150-year prison sentence, while Madoff’s lawyers are seeking 12 years. Turnout for the hearing is expected to be high. Madoff will wear regular clothing and address “the shame he has felt” and the “pain he has caused,” according to his lawyers. If his sentence is longer than 30 years, he will probably be jailed in a maximum-security penitentiary. That’s certainly not the Ritz, but at least it’s a place to stay: The New York Post reports that Madoff’s wife, Ruth, is unable to find a new apartment after selling the couple’s penthouse. No one is willing to take her as a tenant.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10