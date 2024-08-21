An excerpt from an interview with Madonna in which she disses her more fans for being spotty and overweight has gone viral more than 33 years after it was published in the Washington Post.

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a short excerpt from the article, has been viewed more than 558,000 times.

The pop icon, now 66, lived most of the time back then in Los Angeles and said she enjoyed it because she could go out without being bothered too much.

“I don’t mind when people come up to me in a restaurant and go, ‘God, I think you’re great.’ I love that,” she told the Post. “It’s the obsessive fanatics whose attention seems very hostile. It’s beyond admiration. It’s very crazy…”

She said she received “weird mail” and “just their constant attention.”

“It’s always fat people too,” she told the interviewer. “They are the most unattractive social outcasts, like really overweight girls or guys with lots of acne that follow me around and pester me. It’s frightening because not only are they bothering me, but they’re horrible to look at too.”

The excerpt was posted with the comment: “This Madonna quote from 1991 is one of my all time faves.”

One social media user said, “that last part is so embarrassing for her.”

Madonna, a mother of six, has not responded to the post.

Earlier this week, musician Chappell Roan hit out against the “creepy behavior” from fans who have stalked and harassed her online and in person.

“I don’t give a f---- if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug. That’s not normal. That’s weird,” she said in a TikTok video post. “It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online and you listen to the art they make. That’s f------ weird! I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior, OK?”