Madonna Claims She Was ‘Raped’ by New York Times Story

A furious Madonna has lashed out at The New York Times Magazine in an Instagram post about her disappointment over her cover story this week, claiming Thursday morning that the feature profile made her “feel raped.” The star wrote that she was “sorry I spent five minutes” with the story’s author, Vanessa Grigoriadis. “And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19,” she added, calling the piece “further proof that the N.Y.T. Is one of the founding fathers of the patriarchy. And I say—DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY woven deep into the fabric of society. I will never stop fighting to eradicate it.” About the piece “Madonna at 60,” the Material Girl, who saw worldwide coverage of her round-number birthday last August, continued: “The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people don’t get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand-in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments on. My age, which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN!”