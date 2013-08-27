Madonna Highest-Earning Celebrity

CHEAT SHEET
But did anyone even buy Madonna’s album MDNA? Apparently that doesn’t matter, since Madonna topped the list of highest-earning celebrities, according to Forbes. The singer, 55, brought in an estimated $125 million between June 2012 and June 2013, with her latest tour grossing $305 million. Perhaps most surprising is that Madonna made more money than Oprah Winfrey (the list is pre–The Butler), who topped Forbes’s list of 100 most powerful celebrities in June, but fell to No. 13 on the earners’ list. Coming in second behind Madonna was Steven Spielberg, who brought in $100 million off the success of Lincoln. And tied for third place was 50 Shades of Grey author E.L. James, with earnings of $95 million.