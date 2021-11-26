Madonna Slams Instagram for Censoring Her Nipple

Madonna says Instagram removed a racy photo in which her nipple was exposed—so she reposted a version with it covered by a red heart. “It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!” she fumed “Can’t a man’s nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere.” Madonna had posted photos of her bare derriere that were left up—and both celebrated and derided by her followers.
Madonna paired her pro-nipple comments with a screed about Thanksgiving, saying the censorship was “perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America.”