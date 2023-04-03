Madonna’s Troubled Brother Died of Throat Cancer: Report

Read it at TMZ
Madonna’s late brother, Anthony Ciccione—who passed away in February at the age of 66—died of respiratory failure brought on by throat cancer, according to TMZ, which obtained his death certificate. Ciccione, who struggled with homelessness and addiction throughout his life, was apparently a smoker, which likely contributed to the cancer which ultimately claimed his life, according to his death certificate. At the time of his passing, he was living at a nursing home in Michigan—with his pop star sister footing the bill, TMZ reported.