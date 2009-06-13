Madonna's £12 Million Baby?

CHEAT SHEET
Madonna may have been granted an appeal to adopt her latest child, Mercy—but it wasn't entirely free. The pop star reportedly donated £12 million to Malawi before her permission was granted. The money will go six orphanages, and will pay for books, clothes, shoes, and other amenities for poor children there. But, according to Chief Justice Lovemore Munlo: "Madonna has been judge to be a compassionate, intelligent and articulate person. Her adoption of Mercy James is not a selfish act."