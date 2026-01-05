Maduro Explodes in Defiance at Trump as He Appears in Court

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro has made his first court appearance after being captured by U.S. forces, defiantly telling a judge he is a “decent man” and not guilty of the charges being pushed by the Trump administration.

Days after Donald Trump gave the green light to seize Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from their presidential compound in Caracas, the ousted leader appeared in a Manhattan court on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to federal charges of narco-terrorism, cocaine importation, and weapons possession.

The Trump administration is Adamant that the U.S. is not going to war with Venezuela after the capture of its leader, Nicolas Maduro. Jesus Vargas/Getty Images

Maduro entered the court in shackles, where 92-year-old Judge Alvin Hellerstein, a Clinton appointee, read out a shortened version of the 25-page indictment against him.

Asked to confirm his name, Maduro responded in Spanish, giving his name and referring to himself as the “still President of Venezuela.”

He then told the judge he had been “kidnapped.”

“I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela,” he said through a translator.

“I’m innocent. I’m not guilty. I am a decent man,” he added.

The appearance of Maduro and his wife mark the first step in what is expected to be a lengthy battle over the legality of his arrest.

US President Donald Trump, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) , speaks to the press following US military actions in Venezuela. JIM WATSON/Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

While the Trump administration has long viewed Maduro as an illegitimate leader, his lawyers are expected to argue he is immune from prosecution as a sovereign head of state.

The former union leader and vice president to Hugo Chávez has led Venezuela since 2013, but his authoritarian power was smashed on Saturday when he was captured as part of a U.S. military strike in the dead of the night.

Fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, is seen from a distance after a series of explosions in Caracas on January 3, 2026. STR/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. forces had rehearsed their maneuvers for months, learning everything about the Venezuelan leader, including what he ate, his pets, and the kind of clothes he wore.

But after repeatedly claiming its pressure campaign was primarily about stopping the spread of illegal drugs coming into America, Trump has since revealed his true motivations: regime change in order to seize the nation’s oil.

“The oil companies are ready to go,” he told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday night.

Maduro appeared with his wife in court on Monday wearing wearing a short-sleeve navy shirt over an orange prison uniform.

Cilia Flores also declared herself “not guilty, completely innocent”, but showed signs of what her lawyer Mark Connelly described as “significant injuries” sustained “during her abduction.”

He suggested she may have a fracture or severe bruising on her ribs and would need a physical evaluation.

Throughout the short hearing, Maduro also took copious notes, and told the judge that he wanted the ability to retain those notes as the case progresses.

But dramatic scenes took place as the hearing came to a close when, according to CNN, a protester stood up and declared “you will pay for what you have done to Maduro,” prompting the ousted leader to defiantly reply: “I am a man of God” and “the President” of his country.