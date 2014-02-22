Maduro Seeks Talks With Obama

CHEAT SHEET
In a news conference on Friday night, Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro invited U.S. president Barack Obama to join him in talks to “put the truth out on the table” and aim to resolve the problems between the two countries. Maduro called for a “high-level dialogue” that would inevitably be “difficult and complex” until the U.S. accepts what Maduro called “the full autonomy and independence of Latin America.” Earlier on Friday, Venezuela revoked the accreditation of three American journalists sent to cover opposition marches because of what Maduro called “hostile coverage.”