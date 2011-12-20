Mag Editor Out After Rihanna Slur

CHEAT SHEET
Note to magazine editors: do not print racial slurs, even if it’s just a “joke.” The editor-in-chief of Dutch magazine Jackie stepped down Tuesday after referring to Rihanna as “niggabitch” in the current issue. The editor, Eva Hoeke, initially said on Twitter that it was only a joke, and apologized to anyone who was offended. As the backlash spread on Twitter, Rihanna then weighed in herself, tweeting “F—k You.” After Hoeke stepped down, the magazine issued a statement saying, “In the interest of Jackie Magazine and all involved she will leave her function as editor-in-chief effective immediately.”