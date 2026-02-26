MAGA Activists Launch Bonkers Plan to Seize Control of Elections

MAGA activists drafted an executive order for the president as part of a plot to justify declaring a national emergency and grant the president sweeping power over voting.

A Thursday report by The Washington Post revealed that the activists are coordinating with the White House and circulating a 17-page draft executive order repeating claims that China interfered in the 2020 election, despite a 2021 intelligence review finding “no indication” of foreign interference.

“We have a situation where the president is aware that there are foreign interests that are interfering in our election processes,” Peter Ticktin, a former Trump lawyer in Florida advocating for the draft executive order, told The Post.

Ticktin acknowledged that Article I of the U.S. Constitution gives states sole authority to conduct elections, but claimed that the current “situation” creates a “national emergency where the president has to be able to deal with it.”

President Donald Trump, 79, has long sought to overturn his 2020 election loss and, during his second administration, has backed the SAVE America Act—a bill that would require proof of citizenship for voter registration—said Republicans should “nationalize” elections, and allegedly sent Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to an FBI raid on an election facility in Georgia.

Last Wednesday, the president shared a flurry of posts on his Truth Social platform claiming the 2020 election was stolen and urging Senate Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, which Senate Majority Leader John Thune said does not have enough votes to overcome a filibuster.

Tulsi Gabbard was present during an FBI raid on an election facility in Georgia. AP Images/Getty Images

“In the 2020 election, states using Dominion voting machines allegedly switched 435,000 votes from Trump to Biden and deleted 2.7 MILLION Trump votes, including 1 MILLION in Pennsylvania,” read one of the false posts that Trump shared.

Ticktin was part of the president’s legal team in an unsuccessful lawsuit against Democrats for allegedly conspiring “to weave a false narrative” that Trump was “colluding” with Russia during the 2016 campaign. The lawyer told the Post that declaring a national emergency would allow the president to ban mail ballots and voting machines as potential channels for foreign interference.

A White House official told the Daily Beast that the “White House staff is regularly in communication with a variety of outside advocates who want to share their policy ideas with the President.”

“Any speculation about policies the President may or may not announce is just that--speculation,” they added.

Still, the president has hinted that if the SAVE America Act is not passed, he will resort to executive action and declared that he will “unveil evidence that foreign powers meddled in the 2020 election.”

“There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not!” Trump posted on Truth Social last week.

The push to change voting—a move experts say could potentially disenfranchise millions of Americans—comes as the president faces low approval ratings and the upcoming November midterms look bleak for his party.