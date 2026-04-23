Politics

MAGA Ally Blasts Trump’s ‘Terrible’ Plan for Budget Airline

SPIRITED DEBATE

Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t usually get on the wrong side of the president.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks alongside Elon Musk (R) and Senate members including (L-R) Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) before attending a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. SpaceX’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk, a Trump confidante, has been tapped to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

One of Donald Trump’s most reliable Republican allies has come out swinging at the president’s “terrible” plan to bail out a failing airline.

Trump has indicated a willingness to come to the aid of Spirit Airlines, which has filed for bankruptcy protection twice in less than a year, in November 2024 and August 2025. “It’s 14,000 jobs, and maybe the federal government should help that one out,” Trump told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday.

But top MAGA figures, none more so than Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, hate the plan, which would reportedly see the government lend the business up to $500 million before taking a 90-percent stake in it.

“This ‌is an absolutely terrible idea,” Cruz, who is also the Republican chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, said on social media. He added that “the government doesn’t know a damn thing about running a failed budget airline.”

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 23, 2026. President Donald Trump said Monday that there are "major points of agreement" in US-Iran talks which he said must result in Tehran giving up its nuclear ambitions and enriched uranium stockpile. Trump said the talks -- which Iran denies are taking place -- were being conducted with a "top person" but not the country's supreme leader. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
Trump appears keen to help Spirit. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was also outspoken against the deal. “What ​we don’t want to do is put good money after ​bad, and ⁠there’s been a lot of money thrown at Spirit, and they haven’t found their way into profitability. And so would we just forestall the inevitable and then own ⁠that?” ​Duffy told Reuters on Tuesday. “We can’t make dumb investments.”

He added that it ​appears no one wants to buy Spirit. “What would someone buy?” Duffy asked. “If no one else wants to ​buy them, why would we buy them?”

Republican ​Sen. Tom Cotton made the same point in a more measured way: “If Spirit’s creditors or other potential investors don’t think they ​can run it profitably coming out of its second bankruptcy in under two years, I doubt ‌the ⁠U.S. Government can either. Not the best use of taxpayer dollars.”

A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 lands at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 17, 2026. Spirit Airlines has been facing financial troubles, while rising jet fuel due to the war in Iran has amplified their worries. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)
Spirit Airlines has been facing financial troubles. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

But the messaging from the White House indicates a willingness for the deal. “This is something the Commerce Department and the president are tracking,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. “The aviation industry is very important to this president and this White House.”

The Journal also reported that Duffy and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick each tried to sway the president’s thinking on the matter during closed-door meetings at the White House.

“People familiar with the matter” told the Rupert Murdoch-controlled title that Lutnick painted the bailout as a political win ahead of the midterm elections in November.

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick (2L) speaks during a cabinet meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 26, 2025. Also pictured, L/R, are Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, and Secretary for Veterans Affairs Doug Collins. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Lutnick, center left, and Duffy, center right, tried to influence Trump's thinking. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Duffy, as his public comments suggest, was on the other side of the fence. He reportedly suggested that the bailout could be viewed as a waste of taxpayer money.

Insiders said that Duffy, who has been in his post since January 2025 and presided over a tumultuous time for American aviation, also suggested that bailing out a failing company might prove unpopular with voters.

Duffy reportedly made his points without definitively saying Trump should not go ahead with the plan, which the president sees as a job-saver.

The White House has been contacted for comment.

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

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