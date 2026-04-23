President Donald Trump promoted the ravings of a self-described “conspiracy theorist” during his latest late-night temper tantrum on Truth Social.

In a flurry of seven posts in an hour-long period before midnight on Wednesday, the 79-year-old tore into “sleazebag” Norm Eisen, who served as Barack Obama’s ethics czar and ambassador in Prague.

“Norm Eisen is a major Sleazebag. You don’t get much lower than him!!!” he wrote on his social media site, sharing a screengrab from a post by an X user who had made an unsubstantiated claim about Eisen.

The post, from self-proclaimed conspiracy theorist “Liz Churchill,” made a link between “lawfare king” Eisen and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. “SHOCKING SCOTUS BETRAYAL,” Churchill, whose account is based in Canada, ranted.

Truth Social / Donald Trump

The poster then referenced an op-ed by attorney and Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley in which he “advises that Chief Justice Roberts should call the FBI regarding the NYT LEAKS…”

Churchill then attempted to implicate Eisen, one of Trump’s most persistent legal foes, in some sort of clandestine scheme. “Remember…Roberts is close with Obama’s friend, NORM EISEN…the Lawfare King and Colour Revolution Expert…who hosted him at his Prague Palace,” she said of Eisen, who served as ambassador to the Czech Republic under Obama.

This unfounded claim was then trumpeted by the president, shared with his 12.5 million Truth Social followers.

The New York Times reported on Supreme Court deliberations using sources inside the court, but there was no mention of Eisen or his supposed secret influence over Chief Justice Roberts.

Lately, Trump has turned his ire on the Supreme Court, including conservative judges he himself nominated. Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, the president launched an angry tirade against the court, accusing the justices of lacking “common sense” on tariffs and of asking “bad questions” about his immigration policies.

Eisen before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment Inquiry into Trump in December 2019. POOL/REUTERS

Meanwhile, elsewhere in his Wednesday night rant, he shared links to stories from the right-wing press that stroked his ego. “One Year Since Taking Office, Trump Is Decimating Failed D.C. Status Quo,” crowed the headline of one such piece.

He also shared a link to a New York Post story, which said Iran opted against executing eight female protestors because Trump demanded their release.

“I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed. Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison,” Trump wrote on Truth Social before sharing the triumphant link.

“I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States, and terminated the planned execution.”

Trump took credit for the release of women arrested for protesting against the Tehran regime. He had previously called for their release. Iran said that was always the plan. Truth Social / Donald Trump

However, on Tuesday, Iran’s judiciary claimed the president was “misled” and was a victim of “fake news” regarding the supposed executions.

“The women who were claimed to be on the verge of execution, some of them have been released, while others face charges that, if convictions are upheld, would at most result in imprisonment,” the judiciary’s official Mizan Online website said.

The women had been arrested in connection with the deadly January protests in Iran. Rights groups claim that one of the women identified, Bita Hemmati, was sentenced to death for allegedly dropping blocks on security forces during the protests, according to NDTV.

Another group claims that another woman from photos re-posted by Trump, Mahboubeh Shabani, 32, was charged with the capital offense of “waging war against God.” She was accused of using her motorcycle to transport wounded protesters.

Eisen, meanwhile, has been a persistent thorn in Trump’s side. He filed one of the first emoluments lawsuits against the president and served as special counsel for the Judiciary Committee during his first impeachment, writing an insider account about the proceedings, A Case for the American People.