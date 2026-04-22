Trump Tries to Cheer Himself Up With 22-Year-Old TV Ratings

President Donald Trump is attempting to soothe himself by posting about his glory days hosting the hit TV show The Apprentice as his presidency faces escalating challenges.

The president, 79, has been largely tucked away out of the public eye with just one appearance on Tuesday afternoon, his only in more than four days. He had no public events on his schedule again on Wednesday.

Instead, he’s been frequently posting on an abundance of topics, ranging from attacking the Supreme Court to a 22-year-old New York Times article about his former show’s ratings.

Pres. Donald Trump had no public events on his Wednesday schedule and instead was posting about 22-year-old ratings from The Apprentice. Truth Social

“Last Season of my Apprentice Juggernaut!” Trump wrote alongside the April 2004 article titled “’The Apprentice’ Scores Ratings Top for the Season.”

The article described how his former reality TV show, in which he played a successful businessman, was one of the most popular shows that year, and the series finale was viewed in part or in full by some 40 million people.

A sign outside Trump Tower in New York City on 'The Apprentice' in 2004. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The president’s post about his television past comes as he faces major hurdles, including resolving his war with Iran, getting past record low approval, and the looming midterms after voters in Virginia on Tuesday responded to his plot to give Republicans an advantage by backing new House maps favoring Democrats.

After the president posted the NYT article on his long-ago ratings, he also posted a separate one breaking down the viewership from the popular show’s final season.

The posts were two of the 35 Trump has fired off in the past 24 hours on Truth Social, out of the nearly 70 he has shared since the weekend.

Apart from freaking out at the Supreme Court in a series of posts, the president has been attacking the media, Democrats and posting a series of video clips targeting his political enemies from former President Barack Obama to former FBI Director James Comey.

President Donald Trump's only public event since Saturday morning was remarks at the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day event at the White House on April 21, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Throughout his online posting frenzy, he’s also punched out a few details on Iran, including issuing a statement extending the ceasefire indefinitely as the clock ticked down on Tuesday night’s deadline as he struggles to reach a peace deal.

While the president on Tuesday urged Virginia voters to head to the polls and vote against a ballot measure to redraw districts that favored Democrats, he has not weighed as of Wednesday afternoon on voters rejecting his push and delivering a humiliating blow to his redistricting plan to lock in a Republican House majority ahed of the midterms.