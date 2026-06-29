Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. ambassador to Belgium had a meltdown on stage because singer Katy Perry didn’t perform at the America250 celebrations in Brussels.

Ambassador Bill White was one of several people who gave a speech at the bash marking America’s 250th birthday in the European nation on Sunday, in front of thousands of invite-only guests at the public Cinquantenaire Park in Belgium’s capital.

There were also musical performances from the Zac Brown Band, despite being virtually unknown in Belgium, as well as country singer Alexis Wilkins, the girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, who suffered embarrassing technical difficulties while trying to perform the U.S. national anthem.

Bill White defended closing Brussels ' Cinquantenaire Park for the event, telling the crowd, “Because we’re the United States of America!” Nicolas Economou/Reuters

However, despite White’s best efforts, Perry declined to perform at the MAGA event, citing contractual obligations because she was already scheduled to headline a festival that weekend.

While giving a Trump-style speech—including boasting about the size of the crowd—White made sure to lash out at the “I Kissed a Girl” singer for her no-show.

“So we were gonna have Katy Perry. Who cares?” White said, prompting some laughter from the crowd. “Karma is a b---h. You know the joke? She was gonna perform last night. She got rained out.”

Katy Perry was hoping to perform at the Belgian festival for the first time since 2009. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Perry did not perform at the event because she was contracted to headline Belgium’s Werchter Boutique festival the day before.

However, her festival performance had to be canceled just hours before she was due on stage because of severe weather.

“I was backstage at the show in the middle of hair and makeup when this news was delivered, and they gave me no choice. I am just as unhappy as you are,” Perry posted on Instagram.

“Unfortunately this is beyond my control, but the safety of all 55,000 of you always comes first and foremost.”

Donald Trump made a brief video appearance at the event in Belgium. Nicolas Economou/Reuters

In February, White acknowledged Perry’s conflict with the America250 event, but insisted they would still try to get her in the mix.

“Her contractual obligations prohibit her from talking about other events in Belgium until that concert is sold out,” White told Belgian outlet The Bulletin. “So maybe she will come the next evening, maybe not.”

Bill White said the tacky ring was made in the Belgian city of Antwerp. Screengrab/Facebook

Trump also appeared at the event via a prerecorded video filmed in the Oval Office, in which he said the “people of Belgium have never forgotten” the U.S. soldiers who died in the World Wars to help keep Europe free.

Sunday’s event sparked outrage among local residents because the U.S. Embassy closed the large Cinquantenaire Park for the celebration, even though it is a public space.