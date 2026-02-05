MAGA Ambassador Rages at Ally for Snubbing Trump’s Nobel Fantasy

The U.S. ambassador to Poland is lashing out at the country’s parliament speaker for the offense of not supporting President Trump’s Nobel Prize aspirations.

Ambassador Tom Rose raged at Parliament Speaker Wlodzimierz Czarzasty in an X rant on Wednesday. In the post, Rose threatened that the US would “have no further dealings, contacts, or communications” with Czarzasty, due to his “insults directed against President Trump.”

Rose, 63, wrote that Czarzasty “made himself a serious impediment to our excellent relations with Prime Minister Tusk and his government.”

An X post from US Ambassador Tom Rose attacking Włodzimierz Czarzasty for his comments regarding President Donald Trump. Screenshot/Tom Rose/X

Czarzasty made the alleged “outrageous and unprovoked insults” toward Trump on Monday while speaking to journalists.

The 65-year-old chairman of Poland’s New Left party said he would not support U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana’s campaign to rally heads of the European parliaments to nominate Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

Tom Rose raged at a Polish member of Parliament saying he would not support Trump's Nobel Prize campaign. Rex Features / East News

“In my opinion, President Trump is destabilizing the situation in these (international) organizations by representing the politics of force and using force to pursue a transactional policy,” said Czarzasty.

“All of this means that I will not support President Trump’s Nobel Prize nomination because he doesn’t deserve it.”

Czarzasty told journalists he did not think Trump deserved the Nobel Prize. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The feud between Czarzasty and Rose roped in other key players in Poland’s government and underlined tensions between the country’s left-leaning parliament and its conservative president. In Poland, a parliamentary republic, the president is the head of state, while the prime minister is the head of government and the Council of Ministers.

Poland’s right-wing president, Karol Nawrocki, came down on Czarasty, saying in a statement, “The current ruling coalition chose as parliamentary speaker a man who does not understand the importance and significance of alliances.”

An X post from Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk in response to US Ambassador Tom Rose's attack on Poland's Parliament Speaker. Screenshot/Donald Tusk/X

In contrast, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, 68, chastised Rose’s tantrum, responding in his own X post, “Mr. Ambassador Rose, allies should respect, not lecture, each other. At least this is how we here in Poland understand partnership.”

Tusk stood by Czarzasty in the speaker's X feud. Global Images Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine via Getty

Rose, a former right-wing journalist and Mike Pence advisor, gave a sarcastic response on X, writing, “I’m assuming your thoughtful and well-articulated message was sent to me by mistake, because surely you intended it for the Speaker of the Sejm, Włodzimierz Czarzasty, who’s [sic] despicable, disrespectful and insulting comments about President Trump were so potentially damaging to your government.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

US Ambassador Tom Rose's response to Prime Minister Donald Tusk on X. Screenshot/Tom Rose/X

Trump, 79, has been miffed since he didn’t win the 2025 Nobel Prize, which went to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. He has used the snub as a cudgel against America’s Scandinavian allies—none of which have anything to do with the Nobel Peace Prize.

The president has claimed he should get the prize for ending between seven and nine global conflicts, though critics have serious doubts about that claim.

However, he tossed out his peace-loving posture in January when he wrote to Norway, “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace.”