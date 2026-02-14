MAGA Architect Plotted With Epstein Against Pope Francis

One of the leading figures behind Donald Trump’s MAGA movement discussed opposition strategies with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein against Pope Francis.

Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser to President Trump, told Epstein that he wished to “take down” the leader of the Catholic Church.

Bannon worked on Trump's first presidential campaign and worked in the first Trump White House. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

In June 2019, Bannon wrote to Epstein: “Will take down Francis. The Clintons, Xi, Francis, EU – come on brother.”

DOJ

This exchange came years after Epstein served a light sentence for his 2008 conviction for child sex offenses in Florida, and just days before Epstein would be arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in New York.

The exchange was first reported by CNN.

In the text exchange, Bannon references the book “In the Closet of the Vatican,” which exposed much of the secrecy and hypocrisy at the highest levels of the Catholic Church.

The book created much controversy as the author, French journalist Frédéric Martel, asserted that more than 80% of the clergy at the Vatican are gay.

Bannon, seen in Rome, opened a Rome bureau for his far-right publication Breitbart. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Another text exchange from April 2019 shows Epstein emailing himself “in the closet of the vatican.” He then sent Bannon an article titled “Pope Francis or Steve Bannon? Catholics must choose”

Bannon responded: “easy choice.”

DOJ

It remains unclear how serious Bannon was about his proposal to “take out” the leader of the largest religion in the world. Epstein, for his part, does not directly respond to Bannon’s threat and asks him an unrelated question about the famous professor Noam Chomsky.

Rome and the Vatican were once a very important priority for Bannon. In 2014, the former Trump advisor established a Rome bureau while running the right-wing outlet Breitbart News. He also wanted to set up a “gladiator school” for Judeo-Christian political training near the city—those plans were blocked by the Italian government in 2021. Bannon was furious.

The Daily Beast reached out to a representative of Bannon for comment.

Bannon has been all over the DOJ’s latest tranche of Epstein files it released earlier this month. Between mirror selfies and lewd text messages, the pair exchanged regarding one of Trump’s assistants, more details about their relationship have been uncovered.

These particular exchanges between Bannon and Epstein were made during a period of heightened scrutiny on the Catholic Church as sexual abuse scandals plagued the Vatican.

Between 2018 and 2019, the Vatican was under heightened scrutiny. Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Pope Francis’ world view was also oftentimes at odds with the Trump administration’s agenda, as the pontiff advocated for migrants and was a strong critic of nationalism.

“A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian,” Francis said of Trump in 2016.