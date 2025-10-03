Sports

MAGA Athlete Riley Gaines, 25, Welcomes First Child

The anti-trans activist had taken a dig at Simone Biles while unveiling her baby bump earlier this year.

AVENTURA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 15: Riley Gaines speaks during the 10X Ladies Conference Hosted by Elena Cardone at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa on August 15, 2025 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)
Riley Gaines, the former swimmer turned right-wing commentator, has welcomed her first child. The 25-year-old OutKick contributor and anti-trans activist shared photos Thursday showing her cradling her newborn alongside her husband Louis Barker, 26. “There’s nothing that could’ve prepared me for a love like this,” Gaines wrote. “God has blessed us beyond belief. Welcome to the world, sweet Margot🎀🧸🩷” The photos are dated Sept. 29. Gaines became a MAGA star after she used her NCAA race against trans athlete Lia Thomas in 2022 to launch a career as an activist against trans women competing in women’s sports. She announced her pregnancy at a Turning Point USA event in June while taking a dig at Olympian Simone Biles, who had called her out as a “bully” for her transphobic comments on social media. “I think the funniest thing about this to me [is] [Biles] saying, ‘Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a man.’ How many men do you know that have this?” Gaines said, showing off her bump.

