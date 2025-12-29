MAGA Begs Trump to Make Bungling Bondi His First Scalp

President Donald Trump is facing growing pressure from his base to fire Attorney General Pam Bondi or face a growing MAGA backlash ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Ten months after appointing Bondi as the nation’s top justice official, the president is closing out the year with conservative influencers and supporters accusing her of failing to deliver justice on everything from the Epstein files and the so-called “Russia-gate” saga, to the January 6 committee members and Trump’s “deep state” enemies.

Anger against Bondi has been simmering for months, but reached a fever pitch in the past week amid MAGA panic that the the statute of limitations to prosecute January 6 House select committee members could expire in a matter of days.

Five years after the violent attack at the U.S Capitol, Trump’s supporters want the Justice Department to make good on his campaign comments: that “everybody on that committee” - which included former GOP Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger - should “go to jail.”

“After nearly a year as Attorney General (sworn in early 2025), Bondi has failed epically to deliver on MAGA’s key issue: accountability,” wrote MAGA-backed lawyer Tom Renz.

“She has delivered zero high-profile prosecutions—no major indictments, no perp walks—and statutes of limitations are ticking down on cases like J6 committee crimes (some expiring Jan. 6, 2026). We post and share to urge Trump to fire Bondi and hire someone capable of fulfilling campaign promises.”

In response to the ongoing backlash, Trump loyalist Harmeet Dhillon, who works as an assistant attorney general, took to social media on Sunday night to defend her boss in a wild NSFW posting spree where she described unnamed influencers as “hoes.”

She also explained that January “NOT a deadline” for DOJ to bring prosecutions.

“If you think you are ‘keeping the pressure on’ or ‘winning’ by spreading bulls--t attacks on @realdonaldtrump’s hand-picked cabinet, you are NOT,” she wrote. “You are earning money to spread misinformation. You are hoes. Learn an honest profession!”

After numerous rants, she later posted a photo of a hat she had been knitting, lamenting that she was an hour behind on her stitches “thanks to influencer ret--ds.”

Asked if Bondi still had the president’s support, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the Daily Beast: “President Trump has assembled the greatest cabinet in American history, which includes Attorney General Bondi, who is doing a great job implementing the President’s agenda.”

But Bondi’s online critics nonetheless doubled down on Monday morning, with many calling for Trump to fire her, while others pushed back on Dhillon’s defense.

“With all due respect Harmeet, this is a completely tone deaf statement,” wrote Michael Flynn Jr, the son of Trump’s former national security adviser.

MAGA supporter Steve Ferguson added that the DOJ’s track record so far had been “abysmal,” citing its botched prosecutions of former FBI director James Comey and New York attorney general Letitia James as recent examples.

“Much, much more is required and time is short. The upcoming midterms look ‘dicey’,” he warned.

Trump influencer David Freeman, who goes by the online persona “Gunther Eagleman, wrote: “Attention @AGPamBondi, Americans are TIRED of waiting for accountability,” to which another user responded: “President Donald J Trump: either light a fire under your DOJ or you will go down in flames and America with you.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Bondi and the Department of Justice for comment.

Bondi was a former personal attorney for Trump, who he picked to be his Attorney General after his first choice, former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, was plagued by a sex scandal involving an underage girl.

MAGA’s anger towards her erupted months ago, after she organized a supposed “scoop” for social media influencers, who were called to the White House and presented with binders of Epstein-related documents.

But as it turned out, those binders contained hundreds of pages that mostly had been public for years.

“I think she completely whiffed on appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this,” Trump’s chief-of-staff Susie Wiles said in a jaw-dropping interview published by Vanity Fair this month.

Four months later, in a bid to kill the Epstein saga, the Justice Department released a memo saying there was no client list and that “no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.”

This enraged the base even more, prompting Trump to put out a Truth Social message asking: “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!”

“We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.”

The Epstein firestorm has nonetheless continued to haunt the administration, with the DOJ now under fire over how it has handled releasing millions of documents it holds.

Trump, meanwhile, has become increasingly frustrated about the issue.