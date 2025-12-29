Trump’s Legal Goon in NSFW Online Rant at MAGA Influencers

A top Trump loyalist has sworn at MAGA influencers in an online rant that included a derogatory slur against Trump supporters who dared to criticize her boss, Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Harmeet Dhillon, who Trump appointed as an Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice in December last year, unleashed on conservatives in a string of NSFW social media posts on Sunday, using two separate X accounts.

Dhillon seemed to be triggered by MAGA supporters’ panic that the statute of limitations on the January 6 committee would expire in a matter of days, five years after the events took place. While a general statute of limitations of five years exists for federal crimes, there are exceptions. Some crimes, including terrorism, treason and murder have no limit.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The bipartisan United States House Select Committee was established to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, prompted by Trump supporters raiding the prestigious building after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

On her official X account, Dhillon responded to Trump influencer David Freeman, who goes by the persona "Gunther Eagleman" online. In an X post addressed to Bondi over the weekend, Freeman wrote that the J6 committee need to be “held accountable for the treason they committed.”

Dhillon responded by claiming that Bondi was working to bring justice to “those who weaponized January 6, 2021″ and that January 6, 2026, is “NOT a deadline” for DOJ to bring prosecutions.

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

“No statute of limitations will hinder DOJ’s efforts to bring justice to those who weaponized persecution of American citizens,” Dhillon posted.

She added in a separate post that Bondi “works around the clock to bring justice for all Americans! Don’t be a hater and a simp for weaponized online disinformation!!”

X post by Trump staffer Harmeet Dhillon on her work account. X

However on her personal account, Dhillon let loose, taking aim at unnamed conservative influencers in a string of bizarre posts.

“If you think you are ‘keeping the pressure on’ or ‘winning’ by spreading bulls--t attacks on @realdonaldtrump’s hand-picked cabinet, you are NOT,” she wrote. “You are earning money to spread misinformation. You are hoes. Learn an honest profession!”

The Trump ally then stated that her staff had “asked me kindly to stop invoking hoes. Sorry for being me, people!” She then added that her post “may be unfair to hoes! Sorry!”

Dhillon warned her MAGA followers about posting “CLICKBAIT BS!!” about Bondi and the timeline over the riots and said they were “being used.”

The DOJ worker complained she had to put down her knitting to make her posts. She then posted a photo of a hat she claimed she was working on, adding she was an hour behind on her stitches “thanks to influencer ret--ds.”

Harmeet Dhillon posts about conservative influencers on her personal X account. X

When one MAGA follower complained about the actions of the Trump administration they had supported for a year, Dhillion replied, “Boring, incoherent and blocked.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the DOJ for comment.

President Donald Trump speaks with Attorney General Pam Bondi as he delivers an announcement on his Homeland Security Task Force in the State Dinning Room of the White House on October 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dhillon worked on Trump’s efforts in 2020 to overturn the 2020 election results through the Lawyers for Trump coalition

The president announced her nomination as assistant attorney general for civil rights in December last year while rattling off a list of her Trump culture-war legal battles. “Harmeet is one of the top election lawyers in the country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted,” Trump said.