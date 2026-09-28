MAGA Candidate’s Vile Obama Execution Post Exposed

A controversial MAGA Republican running for a powerful position in Texas frequently called for his political opponents, including Barack Obama, to be executed, it has been revealed.

Bo French, who is hoping to lead the Texas Railroad Commission, gleefully advocated for the public execution of the former president, so-called “Obama conspirators,” and other Democratic figures in since-deleted social media posts, CNN reported.

French even used the vile hashtag “#HangEmHigh” while invoking capital punishment against his adversaries.

“The penalty for treason used to be death. Even for a former president. #HangEmHigh,” French wrote on X, then called Twitter, in May 2020 while replying to unsubstantiated claims that Obama “ran” the investigation into Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.

Bo French, a former chair of the Tarrant County Republican Party, has also made multiple anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant comments online. Callaghan O'Hare/REUTERS

In another May 2020 post, replying to Trump demanding “DRAIN THE SWAMP!” French wrote: “I agree. But you can not do that until your DOJ charges and prosecutes the treasonous bastards who spearheaded the Russia hoax. The death penalty for the Obama conspirators will be the only thing that pulls the stopper out of the drain. #HangEmHigh.”

CNN also uncovered multiple other examples of French discussing public executions, gallows or hanging, including posts from a since-deleted account.

It’s unclear if French’s posts were deleted by the Republican, or removed for violating Twitter’s hate speech rules. Screengrab.

“It’s time we drop the hammer on these treasonous b-----ds and punish them with the full measure of justice. #HangEmHigh,” French wrote in response to another post asking if Democrat Adam Schiff, a California senator who was then a key figure in the Russiagate probe as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, had been arrested.

Elsewhere, French also wrote a disturbing post while supporting the work of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the largely failed agency that tried to identify examples of federal waste and fraud in government spending.

“I want more than perp walks. I want public executions,” French posted last February.

This is not the first time French’s social media output has caused controversy as he runs for Texas railroad commissioner. Despite its name, the agency no longer regulates railroads but oversees the state’s vital oil and gas industry.

Trump has largely stayed away from the controversy surrounding Bo French. Screengrab

Earlier this month, French caused outrage after sharing a photo of a group of South Asian University of Texas students celebrating a college football victory on X with the caption: “The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined.”

Outgoing Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who was defeated in the GOP primary by the scandal-plagued Ken Paxton, said he will not support French for Texas railroad commissioner following his racist comments.

Veteran Republican strategist Karl Rove went one step further and said that he would vote for French’s Democratic opponent, Jon Rosenthal, in the Nov. 3 race.

“The GOP has a growing number of Bo Frenches—and not only in Texas,” Rove wrote in an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal.

“There are ‘just asking questions’ Jew-haters, misogynists who worship hypermasculinity, conspiracy nuts seeking clicks for profit, and religious bigots who won’t differentiate between Muslim terrorists and Muslim American patriots.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Bo French for comment.