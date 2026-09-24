Trump Voters Tear Into His ‘Disgusting’ Pick in Key Race

A group of Texans who voted for Donald Trump in 2024 had a blunt assessment of his pick for Senate.

The New York Times spoke to 12 Trump voters who are now considering—or have committed to—supporting Democrat James Talarico over Trump-endorsed Ken Paxton. The group included six Republicans, two Democrats and four independents.

Asked for the first word that came to mind when they heard Paxton’s name, voters offered “crook,” “amoral,” “disgusting” and “corrupt” — including some Republicans.

President Donald Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images

One independent, Robert, called Paxton a “crook” over what he described as the attorney general’s use of his power.

“Just a lot of things that he’s done with his power as attorney general. There are criminals that he’s let off the hook, so to speak. It’s just a lot of different things like that,” he said.

Talarico received a more mixed but generally warmer reaction, with voters describing him as “fresh,” “young” and “inspiring.”

However, one independent described the Democrat as “ineffective.”

Trump endorsed Paxton over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn despite Republican concerns that Paxton would be the weaker candidate.

So far, Trump’s super PAC MAGA Inc. has donated $15 million to Paxton’s Senate bid.

But Paxton has struggled to explain away his many controversies, including being charged with securities fraud.

He was also impeached by the Republican-controlled Texas House after being accused of corruption, bribery and obstruction of justice.

He was later acquitted by the Texas Senate.

He has also been accused by his wife, Angela, of adultery in a high-profile divorce, which is ongoing.

Talarico, 37, has built a financial edge over Paxton and has held a narrow lead in some recent polling of the Texas race.

A Democratic win would mark the party’s first Senate pickup in Texas in decades, putting the contest under an intense national spotlight as control of the chamber hangs in the balance.