MAGA-Coded CBS Anchor Takes the Bait on Height Trolling

The new MAGA-coded CBS evening news anchor’s list of headaches is reaching new heights.

Tony Dokoupil, who has endured a disastrous start to his new gig, drew fresh scrutiny about his stature after appearing next to Donald Trump during the president’s made-for-TV walkabout at a Ford factory in Dearborn, Michigan, on Tuesday.

“You’re 5′8” so please explain this photo," media personality and political strategist Keith Edwards wrote on X.

Tony responded to a tweet from Keith Edwards. Tony Dokoupil / X

The photo in question showed Dokoupil appearing to dwarf Trump, who is 6′3. Under-fire Dokoupil, however, is not actually 5′8, a fact he has been at pains to publicize.

Responding to Edwards, Dokoupil snapped: “Well, I played 4 years of college baseball, and there’s a height listing there in my bio. What does it say? We also did a whole tape measure bit about this on the morning show. The truth is out there.”

The bio the freshman anchor mentions does indeed prove he is not as short as Edwards suggested. His profile on The George Washington University 2002 baseball roster shows that he is, in fact, bang on six feet, or “6′1 with hair" as he quipped on CBS Mornings during a 2024 bit where he was measured by a co-host.

“I Google myself for all the human reasons: Insecurity, ego, vanity, fear, all those reasons,” he declared, turning his attention to the fact that he was listed as much shorter than he actually is.

“People are curious about this. 5′8...5′8?" he said in disbelief. “Where do they get this information?”

Nate Burleson, co-host of CBS Mornings, then busts out a measuring tape and confirms that Dokoupil is taller than Google thinks. “I hope Google can update this. I’m 5′10 and a quarter," he declared.

A baseball bio says Dokoupil is 6ft, whilst he has previously said he is 5'11 "and a quarter." Michael Tessier/CBS News via Getty Images

His baseball stats, meanwhile, are much better than his ratings. In fact, Dokoupil was a standout player at the Washington, D.C. college. The anchor finished with 41 stolen bases, ranking 10th all-time at GW, and hit .347 in 2001.

Over his career, he totaled 181 hits, 128 runs, 30 doubles, 82 total bases, and 100 runs batted in, while serving as a tri-captain his senior year. He was a perfect 7-for-7 in stolen base attempts across the 2001 and 2002 seasons, played in more than 50 games as a freshman, and committed just two errors in 75 chances during one season, underscoring both his offensive output and defensive reliability.

It comes as Dokoupil appealed to viewers after his first week on the job ended in a ratings bloodbath. His stats have plunged over his first four nights in the anchor seat following his disastrous debut on Jan. 5, with viewership declining 11.4 percent overall.

“You may not agree with everything you hear on this broadcast, but we trust you to listen, and we trust you to decide for yourself,” Dokoupil said.

Dokoupil, who lives in a tony Brooklyn enclave and was educated as a child at the $53,000-a-year Gulliver Prep school in Miami, took a deep breath before signing off with his closing line, “And that’s another day in America.”