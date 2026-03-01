MAGA-Coded CBS Anchor Goes Full Trump on Iran War

Tony Dokoupil opened his special edition of CBS Evening News sounding more like a White House surrogate than a network news anchor.

“Weeks of failed diplomacy have exploded into full-blown war with Iran tonight,” he began, describing the strikes as “massive ongoing operation” to “end the Iranian regime.”

“What the president described today as a wicked, radical dictatorship that has long threatened America and its allies.”

Dokoupil also highlighted what he described as “celebrations tonight,” pointing to footage of “a crowd dancing and cheering on the streets outside Tehran” and said many Iranians appeared to feel that “their hour of freedom is at hand”—another phrase lifted directly from Trump’s message to the Iranian public earlier in the day.

The Trump administration’s justification was given top billing throughout the broadcast.

CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil presented a special broadcast covering the U.S.—Israel attacks on Iran. CBS News

Senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang laid out the White House’s case for launching preemptive strikes with little pushback.

“Senior administration officials say Iran likely intended to use conventional missiles against the U.S. and allies in the region, perhaps preemptively before a U.S. strike, during negotiations,” she told viewers.

“They say if Trump had waited any longer, American casualties would be substantially higher.”

The assertion, based on unnamed officials and vague “indicators,” was not independently corroborated on air.

The Washington Post similarly reported that the administration cited warning signs of a preemptive Iranian strike without publicly detailing the intelligence behind them.

There were brief attempts at scrutiny.

Dokoupil asked Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Margaret Brennan the question hanging over the night: “Donald Trump often describes himself as the president of peace, but it sure seems like he just started a war. How do you square that?”

Brennan largely sidestepped the question but did concede that the president had not formally made his case to Congress, the United Nations, or the American public before launching the strikes, calling it a “big gamble.”

Dokoupil, who lives with his MS NOW anchor wife Katy Tur in one of Brooklyn’s most expensive enclaves, also interviewed Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth, who called out Trump’s previous promises to get America “out of forever wars.”

But the broadcast’s framing soon returned to centering the supporters of regime change.

Dokoupil interviewed retired Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, Trump’s former national security adviser, who described the moment as a “window of opportunity” for Iranians to “take back their government” and suggested the campaign would continue until the nature of the regime changed.

And in his closing monologue, Dokoupil leaned fully into the regime-change framing.

“For more than 45 years, Iran has been an iron-fisted theocracy ruled by leaders who turned a country where women worked and dressed as they pleased into a religious dictatorship that crushed dissent and killed thousands of its own people in just the past few months,” he said.

“Even as Iran retaliates tonight, that era of repression may be ending.”