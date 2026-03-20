MAGA-Coded CBS Boss Starts Jobs Bloodbath

Bari Weiss, the editor-in-chief at the now Trump-friendly CBS News, has announced there will be mass layoffs at the network.

In a Friday memo to staff, seen by the Daily Beast, Weiss and CBS president Tom Cibrowski announced the cuts, saying those affected will be notified by the end of the “difficult day.”

“It’s no secret that the news business is changing radically, and that we need to change along with it,” Weiss and Cibrowski wrote.

“New audiences are burgeoning in new places, and we are pressing forward with ambitious plans to grow and invest so that we can be there for them. That means some parts of our newsroom must get smaller to make room for the things we must build to remain competitive.”

Bari Weiss, who had no experience in TV news before being tapped to lead CBS, has been a controversial figure at the network. MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

It is unclear how many jobs are at risk at CBS News, which has seen dwindling viewership and constant controversies since Weiss took charge.

“This is a tough message to receive at any time, and especially in the middle of an exceptionally intense news cycle,” Weiss and Cibrowski added.

“This organization is working its heart out to deliver for our audience. We’re so grateful to all of you, and we thank you for handling this difficult news with compassion.”

Weiss, who had no prior experience in TV news before she started her role at CBS News, has already seen its biggest star Anderson Cooper leave the network, citing discontent with the MAGA-fied direction she is taking.

Her disastrous first few months at CBS News include the controversial pulling of a 60 Minutes segment highly critical of Donald Trump’s hardline deportation policies, as well as a broader, friendlier shift towards the Trump administration.

After Weiss promoted Tony Dokoupil to the esteemed CBS Evening News slot, viewing figures in the primetime slot have fallen below 4 million following numerous high-profile gaffes and cringe-inducing moments by the MAGA-curious anchor.

Bari Weiss' troubled time as CBS News boss has been underscored by Tony Dokoupil’s embarrassing tenure as Evening News anchor. Michael Tessier/CBS News via Getty Images

It was reported this week that CBS Evening News executive producer Kim Harvey may lose her job as a “sacrifice...to the ratings gods.”

“It’s pretty terrible. Once you’re under 4 million, you’ve got to be worried that you’re in a death spiral,” a CBS insider told the New York Post. “If they can’t retain an audience in the middle of a war, God help you when the war ends.”

Status reported earlier this month that CBS News staff were concerned that Weiss, a fierce critic of progressive “woke” ideologies, was trying to steer the network toward the same editorial stance as The Free Press, the media company she founded.

During an all-hands meeting to address her difficult start at CBS News in January, Weiss even suggested disgruntled staff should quit if they were unhappy with the network becoming more Trump-friendly under her leadership.