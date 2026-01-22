MAGA-Coded CBS Boss Shelves Side Venture as Network Spirals

CBS News’s MAGA-curious editor-in-chief is putting her personal podcast on pause to put out fires at her new job.

Bari Weiss, the former opinion journalist installed as the head of the national news organization despite having no prior television experience, announced on Thursday that her Honestly podcast will take a break.

CBS News has been riddled with controversy since the network's new boss, Bari Weiss, took over. Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press

“As you may have heard if you have an internet connection, I’ve also taken on a new role, and that’s as editor-in-chief of CBS News,” Weiss, 41, said. “It’s a huge responsibility, and it’s an extraordinary opportunity to bring the values that drive this show, and that drive The Free Press into a much bigger arena.”

“So, here’s the news: Honestly is taking a little bit of a pause," she added, saying that it would return in “just a few short months.”

Weiss has reportedly been criticizing Alfonsi in on-background conversations with reporters. Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The new editor-in-chief then plugged her brand’s other podcasts and content, including an impassioned plea for listeners to watch the ratings-challenged CBS Evening News with new host Tony Dokoupil.

Weiss, installed at CBS News by nepo-billionaire media baron David Ellison, launched her Honestly podcast in May 2021 as a branch of her independent, Substack-based news outlet, The Free Press. As of January, there are more than 350 episodes of the show.

Since she was catapulted into the cockpit of one of the pillars of American broadcast news in October, the former New York Times columnist’s reign at CBS has cultivated quite a bit of controversy.

Tony Dokoupil has had a hard time as the new anchor of 'CBS Evening News'. CBS News

The network, at Weiss’s orders, halted the airing of a 60 Minutes segment last month at the last minute, with Weiss claiming it lacked ”critical context” without a comment from Trump administration officials.

The segment in question, titled “Inside CECOT,” examined the administration’s practice of deporting Venezuelan nationals to the Terrorism Confinement Center, an El Salvadoran megaprison.

The Trump administration sent hundreds of Venezuelan nationals to CECOT, a mega prison known for its cruel treatment. John Moore/Getty Images

Veteran 60 Minutes correspondent Sharon Alfonsi declined to make changes to her report and called Weiss’s decision to shelve it “corporate censorship” in an email sent to colleagues.

The segment finally aired Sunday night, after Alfonsi and 60 Minutes staff went to the White House to interview an administration official, like Kristi Noem or Tom Homan, though a sit-down never actually happened.

Weiss’s installation of Dokoupil as the new anchor of CBS Evening News in January has also ruffled feathers due to a number of early mishaps.

Throughout his short tenure on the evening news broadcast, Dokoupil, 45, has been ridiculed by the public and media figures for asking softball questions to President Donald Trump, who mocked his anchor salary, employing a cringeworthy sign-off, and insulting renowned CBS anchor Walter Cronkite.

Dokoupil spoke with the president on January 13. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images