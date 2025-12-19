MAGA Congressman, 61, Says He Can ‘Out-Twerk’ Rapper, 43

Ultra-conservative Republican Tim Burchett has compared his twerking skills to rapper—and MAGA convert—Nicki Minaj.

The 61-year-old Tennessee lawmaker was attempting to engage with the 43-year-old rapper on Thursday, after discovering she follows his X account.

“Ma’am, if you had followed me on X earlier, we could have sung a duet at our 15 minute Christmas Party,” Burchett said, looping in Minaj’s X handle. “My mic would have been turned off. We’ll get it next year.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) speaks during a get out the vote event held in support of Republican congressional candidate Matt Van Epps on December 1, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

That prompted the Gays For Trump X account to reply to Burchett with a GIF of Minaj twerking in her “Anaconda” video from 2014.

“Can you twerk Congresswoman?,” the Gays For Trump X account asked Congressman Burchett, who has long been outspoken about his disapproval of the LGBTQ community.

The Gays For Trump bio proudly states they are “LGB Without The T,” in line with the president’s rampant fears of “transgender for everyone.”

Burchett replied to Gays For Trump’s twerk inquiry, noting, “I can. I am gifted. But I’m Baptist so I don’t brag about it.”

I can. I am gifted. But I’m Baptist so I don’t brag about it. https://t.co/MuvzFw0Vtj — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) December 18, 2025

When another follower posted to Burchett, “I bet you can out twerk Nicki Minaj, can’t you? Lol”, he replied, “I can. It’s uncanny actually.”

Burchett had a busy day with Minaj, also posting on Instagram a bizarre drawing of the rapper dabbing next to Paddington Bear, with the cartoon character discovering the “Super Bass” hitmaker is “Based.”

The Republican excitedly posted the caption “NICKI IS BASED.”

Tim Burchett posts about Nicki Minaj and Paddington on Instagram. Instagram

“Based” has become MAGA slang for signaling approval online that someone has right-wing views and is anti-woke.

The Republican used the Instagram post to again reference his 15-minute Christmas party, an annual tradition held in his Capitol office.

The brief event features aerosol cheese on Ritz crackers and Diet Mountain Dew.

“We did 16 minutes last year and I felt it dragged a little bit,” Burchett told NBC News last week.

Burchett appears to be late to notice Minaj’s MAGA makeover. Initially a critic of Trump’s immigration policies and a supporter of the LGBTQ community, the rapper now follows a slew of Trump’s Cabinet members on her X account, as well as Fox News hosts and other conservative figures.

Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Minaj also follows Melania Trump, whom she once called “brainless,” and praised the VP on her X account last week, claiming that “Vance is an assassin. Don’t debate him. On anything. Quick as a computer. Maybe quicker. He’s the best blend I’ve ever seen of us&them.”

The rapper has also joined the MAGA fury over transgender issues. Minaj reacted to California Governor Gavin Newsom supporting transgender children this month, posting “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that.”

Minaj also posted on X this month that Trump and Vance are “Heroes” and “The Good Guys.”